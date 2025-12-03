St. Charles North sophomore Kayla Beu is the Kane County Chronicle Girls Golfer of the Year

Kaylla Beu of St. Chalres North tees off during the DuKane conference meet held at Phillips golf course in Aurora. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Kayla Beu didn’t get the earliest start to her golfing career.

Only starting at age 10, the now St. Charles North sophomore has shown how quickly she’s been able to grasp the game, and it’s shown at the high school level. Especially when it mattered most.

In her second high school season, Beu won a regional title by 10 strokes, shooting a 71 on the day. She also took second at both the DuKane Conference and sectional meets before finishing out her season tied for 12th at the state meet with a two-day score of 76-73-149, a 12-stroke and 27-place improvement from her freshman season.

Beu is the Kane County Chronicle Girls Golfer of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz

How did you feel you performed this season?

Beu: I’m very proud with how I performed this season. I feel like I built up a lot of confidence since freshman year and just having that experience and having an idea of what I was getting myself into made me feel a lot more comfortable on the course.

What was the feeling coming into the season with a year of experience under your belt?

Beu: I definitely felt like I knew what to expect this year. And after losing a lot of the seniors, I felt like I had more of a leadership role on the team, and I felt like I could carry the team on my back and help guide them through the season, especially the freshmen, because I felt like I had pressure coming in and I didn’t want them to feel like that.

You qualified for state for the second straight season. How’d it feel?

Beu: That was a big goal of mine heading into the season. But during sectionals I wasn’t having the best start of the round, but I managed my emotions to take control of my round and I knew I could turn it around and get second place and make it to state again.

You had a 12-shot improvement at state from last year to this year. How did it feel to see that much improvement?

Beu: It was a big jump. My goal was to get all state, but I unfortunately lipped out on the last hole, which definitely stung, but it just motivates me more for this offseason. But the state trip felt so different from last season and I feel like it really shows how much work I’ve put into the sport, and I’m grateful that it’s showing

What do you think was your biggest improvement between seasons?

Beu: I feel like physical part aside, my mental game really improved. And I give a lot of thanks to coach Steven Dodd who is amazing when it comes to my mental game. He’s really good at calming me down and just telling me stuff like how I know what I’m doing. There were multiple rounds this high school season where the front nine, I wasn’t playing horribly, but it wasn’t good enough. And I knew how to turn it around, and I really proved myself multiple times.

You repeated as a regional champion both as an individual and as a team. What was the feeling?

Beu: That was a very fun day. I remember shooting 4-under on the back nine holes, and I think it was a testament to turning my day around. But to win regionals was great, especially by 10 strokes.

Who on your team do you feel most inspired by?

Beu: Probably freshman Finley Zanders. She is so kind and she’s always there for other people. But I love how she never says anything negative about anything, and that just inspires me a lot.

What was your favorite memory from this season?

Beu: When I eagled the last hole of the Rosie Invite. That was fun.

How did you get into golf?

Beu: It was when I was 10 years old during COVID. I was playing basketball and had fun with it, but I never felt passion for it. But my dad and grandpa both loved playing golf, so they took me to the course. And when I started, I thought I was amazing at the time for some reason, but it really pushed me to get better, and then I started doing tournaments first through the country clubs and then I went to AGCA Tournaments when I was 13.

What do you think you’ve improved in your game the most?

Beu: My putting for sure. I used to be horrible at putting, and now I feel like my putting has saved my life multiple times.

Favorite professional golfer?

Beu: For the men, I’d say Rory McIlroy and then for women it’s Nelly Korda.

Favorite golf club?

Beu: I love my pitching wedge.

Favorite golf course you’ve played on?

Beu: Elgin Golf Course. It’s my home course and I just never get sick of it.

Course you have on your bucket list?

Beu: Probably Sand Valley in Wisconsin. My uncle plays there a lot and it seems like a lot of fun.

Favorite pre-match meal?

Beu: I’m very particular with my food. I always like to have oatmeal, and I always put a scoop of protein powder, a banana, almond butter and honey in it.

What’s going to be the big goal heading into next season?

Beu: Next season is when I can start getting talked to by college coaches, so it’s a really big year for me. And my goal is to just put myself as much as I can, especially at the national level and seeing what happens from there.