St. Charles Collision Experts expanding with new auto body shop

St. Charles Collision Experts is looking to expand with a new 8,000 square-foot auto body shop in the Legacy Business Center in St. Charles. (Photo Provided By St. Charles Collision Experts)

St. Charles Collision Experts is one step closer to expanding its auto body shop after the city approved its designs on a site in the Legacy Business Center in St. Charles.

A new 8,000-square-foot building is proposed at 3545 Legacy Boulevard. The building will be the site of a new auto body shop and a reception and office area. The business currently operates out of 505 S. Tyler Road, St. Charles.

St. Charles Collision Experts offers certified technicians specialized in collision repair services, including dent and frame repair, paint-less dent repair, paint services and other auto body services.

St. Charles Collision Experts offers certified technicians specialized in “collision repair services, including dent and frame repair, paint-less dent repair, paint services and other auto body services,” according to its website. All insurance referrals are welcome by the business.

City council approved an amended PUD for the site during its Nov. 17 meeting.

Lot No. 4 in the Legacy Business Center is being designed by the business to include customer parking in the front of the building and vehicle storage parking in the rear. The site will be screened in by an eight-foot fence. Landscaping is being planted along Legacy Boulevard and along the building walls.

The plans include sharing an existing driveway along Legacy Boulevard with the Goldfish Swim School’s parking lot.

In addition to the city, The Legacy Business Center Owners Association reviewed and approved the project, according to city documents.