Man struck by Metra train in Aurora

By Joey Weslo

A man suffered significant head injuries after he was struck by a moving commuter Metra train in Aurora on Monday, authorities said.

Officers and paramedics found the man unconscious along the train tracks at 233 N. Broadway St. around 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 24, according to the Aurora Police Department.

He was taken to a nearby trauma center.

“Rail traffic was halted while crews provided advanced care,” Aurora police said. “Preliminary information indicates he came into contact with a moving commuter train.”

An investigation into the collision is ongoing by Metra police.

This is a developing story which will be updated.

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network