LaFox Road work for roundabout to continue in 2026

Shaw Local file photo – Work on LaFox Road to install a roundabout between Keslinger Road and Illinois State Route 38 is expected to continue in 2026 in Kane County. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Work on LaFox Road to install a roundabout is expected to continue in 2026 in Kane County.

LaFox Road between Keslinger Road and Illinois State Route 38 reopened to traffic with a new lane configuration Nov. 18, according to the Kane County Division of Transportation Office.

The new curved alignment accommodates necessary stormwater detention. The work also is expected to help traffic flow more efficiently to the Metra station once the full project is complete, according to the office.

Looking ahead, work planned for 2026 will shift traffic onto the newly constructed portions of Bunker Road north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

This temporary routing will allow crews to close the Keslinger Road and Bunker Road intersection to construct the new roundabout.

Throughout all phases of construction, commuters traveling to the Metra station will continue to have access. Traffic control measures will be adjusted as needed to give priority to train station traffic during peak rush hours.