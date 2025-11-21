Police say St. Charles man had 400 up-skirt videos from across region, seek more possible victims

Following a St. Charles man being charged with a felony for alleged unauthorized video recording of intimate parts, the Geneva Police Department is asking any potential victims to come forward.

Jascent M. Harvey, 29, is also charged with a felony for burglary, according to police. Authorities said he was arrested by Geneva Police detectives on Oct. 3 after an investigation found he allegedly used his phone to secretly record video up a woman’s skirt at a Geneva store, according to a release by the police.

The police are asking any women to come forward if they recall interacting with Harvey over the past eight years.

During the investigation, Harvey’s phone was forensically searched pursuant to a judicial warrant. Investigators uncovered more than 400 unauthorized up-skirt videos taken from 2017 to 2025 from locations throughout the western suburbs, according to the police release.

Authorities said the locations included retail stores, banks and office buildings in Algonquin, DeKalb, Geneva, Elgin, Naperville, South Elgin, St. Charles and Wheaton.

Unauthorized videos were also taken in public libraries in Batavia, DeKalb, Elburn, Geneva, St. Charles, North Aurora, West Chicago and Wheaton, according to police, who said additional unauthorized videos were taken in government buildings in DeKalb, Elgin and Aurora, according to the release.

Harvey was transferred to Kane County Jail and his first court appearance was Oct. 4. He was subsequently released pretrial and his next court date is scheduled for Dec. 17, according to the release.

Any potential victims are encouraged to email pdinvestigations@geneva.il.us.