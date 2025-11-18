St. Charles North wins first game under coach Grant Oler: Kane County Chronicle Monday sports roundup

Girls basketball

St. Charles North 60, Marengo 28: At Burlington Central, Lelanie Posada sank five 3-pointers and led the team with 19 points, while Sydney Johnson added 11 points for the North Stars’ first win under new head coach Grant Oler.

The North Stars continue in the tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Belvidere North.

Aurora Central Catholic 66, Plano 44: At the Somonauk Breakout Tournament, the Chargers kicked off the season with a big win over the Reapers.

The Chargers will be back in action in the tournament at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against La-Salle Peru.

Moline 54, Kaneland 35: At Burlington Central, Amani Meeks scored 10 points and Grace Brunscheen added seven in the loss.

The Knights continue in the tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Prairie Ridge.

Prospect 59, St. Charles East 40: At York, the Saints suffered a loss in their season opener for the fourth consecutive season, falling to the Knights.

The Saints will look to rebound in the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against York.

Boys bowling

Burlington Central 3,158, Plano 2,766: Camden Page led the Rockets, bowling a 566 over three games with a high of 206. Nicholas Franco bowled the best game for the team, rolling a 217 and finishing the series with a 555.