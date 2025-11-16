Montgomery man pleads guilty to murder, gets 25 years for 2022 fatal shooting in Aurora

Alonzo Sanchez, 27, of Montgomery, was sentenced in November 2025 to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder after Ferrer Velasquez was shot to death in a confrontation Sept. 24, 2022, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said Sanchez drove a getaway car from the scene. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

A Montgomery man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in the murder of Ferrer Velasquez, who was shot to death in Aurora in 2022.

Prosecutors said Alonzo Sanchez, 27, drove a getaway car from the scene.

Sanchez must serve 100% of his sentence, handed down by Circuit Court Judge John Barsanti, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He’ll get credit for two years and 325 days spent in Kendall County Jail since his arrest.

A Kane County jury found Samuel Garcia – co-defendant and the man authorities said pulled the trigger – guilty of first-degree murder on Oct. 31 after trial. He’s expected to be sentenced Jan. 7, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“Alonzo Sanchez willingly took part in a senseless and brutal murder, and now he will spend the next two decades of his life in prison,” Assistant State’s Attorney Lori Anderson said in a news release. “No prison sentence can repair what was done to these victims and their families, but I hope this outcome brings some measure of justice to them, including the loved ones of Ferrer Velasquez who continue to grieve his loss.”

On Sept. 24, 2022, Garcia and Sanchez drove to the 300 block of Center Avenue in Aurora, according to the release. Garcia got out of the car and confronted two men, “yelled gang slogans” and shot one in the face and arm, according to prosecutors who presented the evidence in court.

Prosecutors said a second man, Velasquez, tried to flee but stumbled and fell to the ground, where Garcia shot him twice in the head. Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Garcia got into a white sedan driven by Sanchez and the two fled the shooting scene, prosecutors said. The man shot in the face recovered from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses told police that earlier in the afternoon they saw the two victims come to the aid of a minor whom they alleged was harassed by Garcia and others in the sedan, according to the release. The shooting happened moments later, prosecutors said.

The murder case was prosecuted by Anderson and fellow prosecutor Amanda Busljeta. Anderson recognized Aurora police detectives and witnesses for their work in securing convictions in the shooting.