Illinois Poet Laureate Mark Turcotte to speak Nov. 22 in St. Charles

The St. Charles Writers Group’s next session will feature guest speaker Illinois Poet Laureate Mark Turcotte.

The free session will begin at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 22 in the St. Charles Public Library’s Huntley Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Turcotte is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Anishinaabe, according to a news release.

He lived in the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Reservation in North Dakota and migrant camps in the western United States. He is a recipient of the First Gwendolyn Brooks Open-mic Poetry Award, National Writer’s Voice Writer’s Community Residency, and the Wordcraft Circle of Native Writers and Storytellers Josephine Gates Kelly Memorial Fellowship. Turcotte also was featured on the Illinois Authors Poster and selected as a Significant Illinois Poet by Gwendolyn Brooks. He was named an Illinois Poet Laureate by Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Arts Council, Illinois Humanities and the Poetry Foundation.