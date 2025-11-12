Dale Berman’s widow among 4 to be interviewed for his seat on Kane County Board

Kane County Board officials will interview five candidates to fill the vacancy left by the Oct. 2 death of Dale Berman. (Photo provided by Kane County)

With the death of Kane County Board member Dale Berman on Oct. 2, officials have to appoint someone to fill the vacancy in 60 days – by Dec. 1, according to state law.

An ad hoc committee, made up of Board Chair Corinne Pierog and fellow Democrats Deborah Allen, Mo Iqbal and Myrna Molina, are scheduled to interview four hopefuls in a closed session at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, then vote to recommend an applicant, according to the agenda.

District 2 includes portions of Batavia, North Aurora and Geneva.

Berman, 91, was elected to the county in 2020 and was reelected in 2024. As Berman was a Democrat, the appointment has to be someone from same party.

The candidates, cover letters and resumes were released after a Freedom of Information Act request.

The candidates are: Dale Berman’s widow Mary Berman, Batavia Township resident Kimberley Young and North Aurora residents Martha Quetsch Davison and Matt Dingeldein.

Originally, there were five candidates, as Batavia Township resident Ellen Nottke also applied. Pierog removed Nottke from consideration, saying she did not qualify because she had not voted in a Democratic primary.

“One of the candidates has never voted as a Democrat,” Pierog said at the Nov. 2 Executive Committee, referring to Nottke without naming her.

In follow-up discussion, Pierog confirmed that Nottke was not among the four to be considered.

Nottke ran as a Republican for the District 2 seat, but lost to incumbent Berman in the 2024 election. She since changed her affiliation to the Democratic Party and is a candidate for the seat – it will be on the ballot next year – as well as for precinct committeeperson as a Democrat.

“I wish whoever gets selected the best of luck. They will have big shoes to fill,” Nottke said of her removal from consideration.

Of the remaining candidates to be considered for appointment to the seat:

Mary Berman described herself as a “dedicated and compassionate professional with over 42 years of experience in retail, specializing in fine jewelry sales and customer service.” She also cited her behind-the-scenes support of her husband’s lifelong career in public service. She “acted as a trusted confidante and sounding board, offering insight and encouragement during key decision-making moments” for her late husband, she wrote.

As an outside sales representative for Midwest Ground Covers in St. Charles Township, Dingeldein said he’s had 30 years of hands-on management, sales and business ownership experience. His community service includes membership in the American Society of Landscape Architects, serving on its Illinois Education Committee, as a member of the Young Professionals Network for the Naperville Chamber of Commerce and as president of the Naperville Jaycees Board of Directors. “Community leaders have the monumental tasks of delivering services, setting goals and managing expectations, all while upholding the reputations of the organizations and communities they serve,” Dingeldein wrote. “Since moving to North Aurora in 2021, I have been impressed by how well the district has been governed and by how the area continues to develop.”

Quetsch Davidson has extensive experience in news reporting, particularly in coverage of municipal government and school districts, and she cited her background in writing about levies and budgets. She said that background can be an asset to the board by improving communication with staff, board members and the public. The Kane County Chronicle was one of the several publications where Davidson worked, having been lifestyle and entertainment editor, writer and columnist from 1997 to 2002. She was a freelance writer from 2011 to 2020 for Chronicle publisher Shaw Media. “Keeping the public informed of all the facts regarding issues that could affect their quality of life is important to me,” Quetsch wrote. “Transparency by these boards is essential.” She’s the daughter of the late judge James Quetsch.

Young is a dentist with an office in Batavia. She cites her more than 20 years’ experience as a small business owner and health care professional for teaching her the importance of listening, collaboration and accountability. Young cited her patience, transparency and commitment to results. “Having observed the workings of the current Kane County Board, I believe we need leaders who act with both integrity and a practical, people-first mindset,” Young wrote in her cover letter. “As a proud Democrat, I am committed to inclusive representation and to ensuring every voice in District 2 is heard and respected.” Young is a member of Kane County Democratic Women, and served as its secretary for three years; was an election judge; member of Batavia Woman’s Club; named America’s Top Dentist four times; recognized by the city of Aurora for community service; and received a certificate of appreciation for community service from the Association for Individual Development.

While the ad hoc committee will make a recommendation for the appointment, it is Pierog’s decision to choose the candidate.

The person who fills Berman’s vacancy will serve until the next general election on Nov. 3, 2026. Then the position will be filled by election for the remainder of the term, which ends in December 2028.

Board members also serve on Kane County Forest Preserve District Commission.