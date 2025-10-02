Kane County Board member, longtime North Aurora mayor Dale Berman dies at 91

Dale Berman, former North Aurora village president and Kane County Board member serving District 2 as a Democrat, died Thursday morning, officials announced.

“Dale’s leadership, integrity and commitment to public service have left a lasting impact on our community,” Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog stated in a news release.

“His work as a public servant, from his time as mayor of North Aurora to his contributions on the County Board, shaped Kane County in countless ways,” Pierog stated in the release. “He was a trusted colleague and friend, and his absence will be deeply felt.”

Berman was chairman of the Kane County Finance Committee and also served on the Administration, County Development, Executive and Transportation committees.

He also served on the Kane County Liquor Commission, whose most recent vote stopped Blackjack’s Gentlemen’s Club in St. Charles Township from getting a liquor license.

Berman was a North Aurora resident for more than 60 years, serving four terms as mayor and 11 years as a trustee before joining the Kane County Board in 2020. He was re-elected in 2022 and 2024.

He was active in several organizations, including the Fox Valley Park District, the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the North Aurora Lions Club, Waubonsee Community College Foundation Board, NIU Alumni Board and the Union Congregational Church, according to the news release.

Berman was also a U.S. Army veteran.

His professional career included roles as director of information systems and services for First Alert in Aurora and customer service manager for Xerox’s Computer Services Division.

Berman sold and installed the county’s first computer system at the Circuit Clerk’s Office during his time as an IBM engineer and salesman, the release stated.

In 2021, North Aurora trustees honored him by naming the silo along the Fox River “Berman Tower.”

Berman is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Mary; four daughters; and many grandchildren.

“He was admired not only for his leadership, but also for his humility, his dedication to others and his deep-rooted love of community,” according to the release. “He is remembered as a longtime, dedicated public servant and a strong voice for his community. ... The Kane County Board extends its heartfelt condolences to the Berman family.”