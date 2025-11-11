Geneva Chamber celebrated Stitched by Stephanie grand opening

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Stitched by Stephanie. Chamber members and business owners pose in this Oct. 24, 2025, photo. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Stitched by Stephanie.

Chamber staff, ambassadors, Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns, chamber board vice chair Martha Sanchez, and chamber board chair Michael Olson celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 24.

Stitched by Stephanie, 227 S. Third St., Suite 105, Geneva, features crochet plushies and items, which can be custom-designed, and offers creative crochet classes.

For information, visit stitchedbystephaniellc.store.