Aiming for state title, Tess Stavropoulos powers St. Charles North at sectional

Tess Stavropoulos had qualified for the state meet three straight years.

On Saturday at the St. Charles North sectional, Stavropoulos qualified for the state meet for a fourth straight year by winning the 100 freestyle in 50.86 seconds and the 200 freestyle in 1:50.34.

Something is missing for Stavropoulos, a Missouri recruit - an individual state championship. The state meet will be in Westmont Friday and Saturday.

“I have been on state championship relay teams and obviously the end goal is to win an individual state championship,” said the North Stars senior. “I want our team to do well. There is a special vibe on this team. We want to finish top three next weekend. We know Stevenson and Rosary are very good.”

St. Charles North won the sectional with 312 points while West Chicago was second with 280 points.

Stavropoulos got plenty help from fellow senior Kate Farrell (Illinois) and sophomore Thea Bike, who both won two events.

Farrell won the 200 individual medley (2:03.75) and 500 freestyle (4:54.12).

“It was a little nerve-wracking today,” Farrell said. “I tried to stay calm and confident.”

Coach Rob Rooney praised Stavropoulos and Farrell.

“They are our leaders on the team,” said Rooney. “They work hard and have a positive energy with passion.”

The future of the Stars is Bike, who won the 100 butterfly (54.82) and 100 backstroke (54.59).

SCN won the 200 medley relay (1:43.90) with Farrell, Bike, Martyna Dobek and Hannah Maksimuk.

Other state qualifiers for the sectional champs were Lucia Negro (second, 200 freestyle, second, 500 freestyle), Maksimuk (second, 50 freestyle) and Dobek (second, 100 backstroke).

St. Charles North qualified in the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.33, Gianna Messina, Maksimuk, Negro, Stavropoulos) and 400 freestyle relay (3:29.13) Negro, Stavropoulos, Farrell,Madison Manny) with second-place efforts.

Qualifying in the diving competition for the North Stars were Gabriella Egan (second place, 444.55 points) and Ella Smayda (third, 3:98.80).

“We have a wonderful and phenomenal group,” said Rooney. “I enjoy every minute of moments like this. We have a great group of parents and assistant coaches. We have a great culture. I am looking forward to the state meet next weekend.”

Runner-up West Chicago got a first-place swim from Minnesota recruit senior Claire Conklin, who won the 50 freestyle in 23.11.

“I have been at the state meet four straight years now,” said Conklin. “There were some jitters. I want to finish in the top five in the state.”

The Wildcats took top honors in the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.65) with Conklin, Clare Schumacher, Maddie Seykora and Audrey Lindstrom. The 400 freestyle team of Jenna Bilut, Conklin, Lindstrom, and Emery Larsen crossed the finish line first with a time of 3:28.38.

West Chicago’s 200 medley relay team (Claire Simon, Ryann Lehan, Bilut, Schumacher) qualified in second place.

Other qualifiers for the Wildcats are Lindstrom (third, 200 freestyle, third 500 freestyle), Larsen (third 100 backstroke, fourth, 200 freestyle), Schumacher (fourth, 100 freestyle, fifth, 50 freestyle), Bilut (second 100 butterfly, fourth 500 freestyle), Makena Kothe (third, 100 butterfly), Conklin (second, 100 freestyle) and Simon (second 200 individual medley, fourth 100 backstroke).

“Our veterans like Claire and Audrey were outstanding,” said interim coach Nick Parry. “I am really happy with the way we swam. If we fire on all cylinders we can finish in the Top 10 at the state next weekend.”

St. Charles East placed third with 178 points.

The Saints’ state qualifiers included Delaney Kersten, (fourth 1-meter diving), Olivia Mruk (fifth 1-meter diving) and Mia Fuscone (eighth, 50 freestyle).

Wheaton North was fourth with 164 points.

The Falcons were led by Eliana Moody who won the 1-meter diving with 512.70 points. Other state qualifiers for Wheaton North were Avery Groth (third, 50 freestyle) and Caroline LaMahieu (seventh, 50 freestyle).

Huntley’s Olivia Rohde placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.21.

“I felt strong the whole race,” said Rohde. “It was a lot of fun. One of my goals was to qualify for state.”

Bartlett’s lone state qualifier was Stephanie Adamson (fourth, 50 freestyle).

Burlington Central’s Eleanor Hultgren qualified for state (third, 100 freestyle; sixth, 50 freestyle).

DeKalb, 11th with 16 points, got a ninth-place effort from the 200 medley relay, which consisted of Camila Palacios, Bronwyn Butler, Esme Buckley, and Olivia Hall.

