Dryer fire leaves St. Charles residents displaced in 2 apartments

A dryer fire in St. Charles on Thursday caused around $60,000 in damages, authorities said, displacing residents in two apartments.

Both the apartment where the fire started and the apartment below is are currently uninhabitable, investigators said.

Firefighters with the St. Charles Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of W. Main Street about 8:54 a.m. on Nov. 6. Visible smoke was billowing out of the second floor of an apartment building.

“The fire was extinguished by first arriving fire companies within minutes of arrival,” city officials said in a release. “Firefighters then checked for any fire extension and performed salvage and overhaul operations.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire department.

The fire crew was assisted at the scene by the St. Charles Police Department and several surrounding towns’ fire crews.