Martha Sanchez named Geneva Chamber’s Wood Award recipient for 2025

Martha Sanchez is surprised by family after being rewarded the Wood award at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 6,2025 in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Martha Sanchez is a hometown girl, born and raised in Geneva, went to work at Anderson Jewelers – which became State Street Jewelers – and spent the next 50 years helping people with their special bling.

Be it for a birthday, an anniversary, engagement or fixing a wonky watch, Sanchez was there.

Sanchez was named the 2025 Geneva Chamber of Commerce Wood Award recipient Thursday night in a packed ballroom at Riverside Receptions in Geneva.

A surprised Sanchez received a standing ovation when her name was announced.

“I’m just honored, because of the company of the other people who have won this award,” Sanchez said. “I’m just honored to be in their company. I never feel that I’ve done anything extraordinary, I just like to participate and show up for everyone in town. I love it here and I love people here. I’m truly blessed to be in this community.”

The annual award recognizes a person who has made significant contributions to the community in business, education, youth, civic organizations, art, recreation, charity or government.

“Who is really important in any of our lives?” asked Scott Lebin, formerly the chamber board president.

“Think of the people who have been important in your life. A teacher who changed your life’s journey? A nurse who sat with you when you just needed somebody to care? A coworker who made you feel important and gave you support when you most needed it?” Lebin said.

“These are the kinds of people we remember. This is why the Wood Award recipients are so important to us – because each one of them has had an impact on our lives,” Lebin said.

Sanchez has been described as a guardian of downtown Geneva, someone who could always be trusted to be consistent in her efforts to make the city a great business community, Lebin said.

Sanchez learned the jewelry business and served generations of customers, Lebin said.

“Jeff Hampton [the store owner] said, ‘We had to continue employing Martha because anyone who came into the store was either related to Martha, or was known by Martha, or knew someone who knew Martha.’”

Through her work at State Street Jewelers, she volunteered to help numerous local fundraisers and organizations, businesses, schools, churches and events.

These include the Geneva History Museum, CASA Kane County, Fox Valley Food for Health, Anderson Humane and St. Peter Catholic Church and School.

As vice chair of the chamber’s board of directors, Sanchez is also a volunteer at St. Gall Cathlic Church in Elburn.

“For 25 years, she has devoted time, creativity (and) talents to help the chamber in its endeavors,” Lebin said. “Martha, thank you for leading us by your example – quietly, steadily and always from the heart. Your heart shines not for yourself, but to help others find their way.”

Sanchez was the youngest of four children born to Michael and Marguerite Arbizzani. She went to St. Peter Catholic School in Geneva, Mount Saint Mary’s Academy in St. Charles; and Rosary Catholic High School in Aurora and married Art Sanchez.

Her parents were role models for giving back to their community, as they served on the Geneva Park District Board, the Geneva Township Board and the St. Peter School Board.

In a video about Sanchez, Chamber Board President Michael Olesen recalled that when he was a teenager, she helped him choose a gift for a girl he was sweet on.

Sanchez’s sister Peggy Gurbal said in the video: “Congratulations Martha, my little sister. Hoping that we kept the surprise – no easy task since you usually do the engraving on the award.”

Other winners of the night included US Bank as Volunteer of the Year, Hogan Design & Construction as Member of the Year, Meggan Morell of Accountsure as Ambassador of the Year and Best Realty-Fox Valley as New Member of the Year. This year’s President’s Awards went to the city Geneva, Fagans Inc. and Windy City Amusements Inc., while the Geneva Park District received the Champion Award.