Zoning hearing on controversial 900-home development in Campton Hills continues Thursday evening

Geneva resident Tricia Miller spoke at the Campton Hills special meeting Thursday, Sept. 4, about the LaFox of Campton Hills annexation. Miller objected to the Geneva Public Library and park district being left out of the agreement. The annexation was approved and a special use zoning application is pending for 900 homes. (Brenda Schory)

The zoning hearing for the nearly 1,000-acre LaFox of Campton Hills development continues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, at Lord of Life Church, 40W605 Illinois Route 38 in Campton Hills.

This will be the second continuance for the recently annexed acreage, where Shodeen Construction Company proposes 900 homes.

The first hearing on Oct. 16 was 2½ hours long. It continued for two more hours on Oct. 30.

The agenda for Thursday night includes a vote by the Planning and Zoning Commission once the public hearing is closed.

Shodeen’s application seeks a special use zoning and preliminary plat approval for the development, which is north of Keslinger Road and south of Illinois Route 38 between Harley and Brundige Roads.

The special use requires that the development will not endanger public health, safety or welfare; that it is compatible with land use and other property; and is consistent with the village’s land-use policies.

The documents are available online at camptonhills.illinois.gov.