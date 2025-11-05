Aurora man found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder in double shooting

An Aurora man was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for a 2022 incident in which one man in Aurora was shot dead while another recovered after also being shot, authorities said.

Samuel Garcia, 26, of Aurora, faces a sentence of 20 to 60 years of imprisonment with the mandatory add-on of 25 years to life after a jury agreed that Garcia personally discharged the firearm that caused the death of Ferrer Velasquez.

He also faces 30 years of imprisonment for attempted first-degree murder with the mandatory add-on of 25 years to life. Garcia remains in custody at the Kane County jail.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced the decision on Nov. 4. Assistant State’s Attorneys Lori Anderson and Amanda Buslieta presented the case against Garcia in court.

The evidence presented related to an incident on Sept. 22, 2022, when a white sedan pulled up to the 300 block of Center Avenue in Aurora.

The prosecutors said that Garcia exited the passenger seat brandishing a silver revolver.

“Garcia confronted two men, yelled gang slogans, and fired the revolver at one of them, shooting him in his face and left arm,” the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office says in a release. “The second man, Velasquez, attempted to flee but stumbled and fell to the ground. Garcia stood over Velasquez and shot him twice in the head.”

Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene while the other individual was taken to a local hospital and recovered from his injuries.

According to witnesses, earlier that afternoon Velasquez and the other victim came to the aid of a juvenile who was being harassed by Garcia and the other occupants of the sedan. Garcia committed the shooting moments later, according to the release.

The Aurora Police Department conducted an extensive investigation to track down the vehicle that Garcia and his co-defendant Alonzo Sanchez fled in. When located, they were charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the release.

“Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Velasquez as they continue to grieve this senseless loss,” Anderson said. “Thank you to the citizens of Aurora. Because of their bravery and willingness to come forward with information, we were able to secure a conviction.”

Anderson also thanked the Aurora Police Department and the Special Operations Group. He also thanked the Kane County Victim Advocates and Buslieta.

Judge John Barsanti has set Garcia’s next court appearance on Jan. 7 at the Kane County Judicial Center for sentencing.