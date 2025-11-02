Leather goods store Gifts and Amor opens in Batavia

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrating Gifts and Amor's opening (Photo provided by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce )

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Gifts and Amor.

Chamber staff, ambassadors, board members, Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, alderperson Leah Leman, chamber special events coordinator Patti Anselme, chamber communications and membership coordinator Shirley Mott, Batavia MainStreet executive director Beth Walker, Batavia MainStreet assistant director Kristen Densler, and business owners celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 24.

Gifts and Amor, 103 E. Wilson St., Batavia, is a Guerra’s Leather stand-alone store which carries a selection of leather belts, wallets, bags, boots, hats, stuffed animals, children gifts, and party supplies.

For information, call 224-629-1176, email guerraamor64@gmail.com, or visit Instagram.com/giftsamorshop or the store’s Facebook page.