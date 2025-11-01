Aurora Regional Fire Museum receives fire safety alliance award

The Aurora Regional Fire Museum makes its home in the former Central Fire Station, built in 1894 at a cost of $10,000. (Photo submitted)

The Aurora Regional Fire Museum recently was presented a Corporate Responsibility Award by Camp I Am Me by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance.

The award was presented at the 84th annual Fire Prevention Week Luncheon Oct. 9 in Woodridge during Fire Prevention Week.

The luncheon hosted state fire service professionals and community partners. The attendees honored organizations and individuals who made fire safety and burn prevention contributions. The Corporate Responsibility Award is presented to a corporation that has gone above and beyond to provide public fire safety or burn prevention education.

“As a result of your [Fire Museum’s] dedication to promoting fire safety within your community through numerous events across the calendar, all beyond chronicling the history of the Aurora Fire Department and the fire service in your region, Aurora Regional Fire Museum was an ideal candidate to receive this award,” said Illinois Fire Safety Alliance Executive Director Philip Zaleski said in a letter.

The museum initiatives contributing to the award include Community Hero Day. The event featured live fire demonstrations and auto extrications, provided fire department tours, and promoted fire safety. The fire museum also provides interactive and static displays promoting burn prevention and fire safety.

“While museums are educational spaces at their core, the Fire Museum is uniquely positioned to teach both fire history and safety,” Aurora Regional Fire Museum executive director Brian Failing said in a news release. “One of our core values is community. We would not be able to engage the Aurora community and our region without the strong relationships and strategic partnerships in the community we have built over the years,” said Failing.

The Aurora Regional Fire Museum preserves the fire services legacy by showcasing regional collections and exhibits and teaching fire safety and prevention.

For information, call 630-256-4140 or email info@auroraregionalfiremuseum.org.