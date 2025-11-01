Aurora Police Department launches Senior Safety and Resources Unit

The Aurora Police Department recently launched the Senior Safety and Resources Unit to strengthen the department’s connections with the elderly and protect seniors from scams and crimes.

The unit was developed by the department’s Community Oriented Policing Division, according to a news release.

The unit assigns specially trained police officers to patrol areas to offer needy seniors direct support. The police department also will partner with city of Aurora community services director Chris Ragona and senior and disability services manager Katrina Boatwright to ensure seniors have local resources access and strengthen outreach.

The Community Oriented Policing Division officers will assist seniors in need of community services, living alone, and victims of crime. The officers also will work with Kane County TRIAD.

“This program is about more than just responding to incidents – it’s about preventing them,” Aurora police Sgt. Skyy Calice said in a news release. “We want our officers to be visible, trusted resources who can connect seniors with help before a crisis occurs.”

The Senior Safety and Resources Unit officers will begin follow-ups with at-risk older residents. Detectives trained to investigate senior crimes are working with unit officers to offer safety checks, community resource connections, and personal outreach. The police department will partner with the U.S. General Services Administration and U.S. Rep. Bill Foster’s, D-Naperville, office to distribute the Consumer Action Book.

The Community Services Division can assist the department with community engagement through senior activities, events, and neighborhood programs. Police officers will provide retail employees assistance in recognizing and responding to financial scams and gift card fraud attempts.

“The creation of the Senior Safety & Resources Unit by the Aurora Police Department is a promising step to increase protections for our community’s seniors,” Foster also said in the release. “It is important we continue to develop innovative, community-oriented policing practices to provide seniors with the resources they need while they’re at home, out in the community, or online—especially as scams and fraud targeting older adults become more common.”

The initiative’s launch is part of the police department’s commitment to the city of Aurora’s senior residents. The Senior Safety and Resources Unit will continue to expand efforts through partnerships and outreach opportunities to strengthen safety, trust, and connection.

“Aurora’s seniors are vital members of our community,” Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “We’re grateful to our community partners and local retailers, whose collaboration helps us extend our reach and protect those who’ve spent a lifetime contributing to this city. The Senior Safety & Resources Unit reflects our commitment to ensuring that they feel safe, supported, and connected to the resources they deserve.”

For information, call 630-256-5890 or visit Aurora.il.us/SeniorTaskForce.