Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Geneva’s Emma Peterson, sophomore, Geneva

Name: Emma Peterson

School: Geneva, sophomore

Sport: Girls volleyball

What she did: In a game against St. Charles East, Peterson recorded a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs, while also adding four aces for a straight-set victory.

Peterson was selected as the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week based on an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How do you feel you performed last week?

Peterson: I feel like I performed well. I think it really helps that my teammates are also really excited to play together as a team. So I think that helped me perform at my best.

You finished the game with 11 kills and 11 digs for your first varsity double-double. What was the feeling of doing that?

Peterson: I thought it was great. We’ve been working really hard at practice, so I think that definitely played a part in how I play.

You also had a season-high four aces. What do you think went right behind the service line?

Peterson: I feel like I was just being confident and serving aggressive no matter what, and knowing that if I miss the serve that I just needed to keep staying aggressive at the line.

How did it feel to end off the regular season and conference play with a win?

Peterson: It’s really great because now we have a ton of confidence heading into playoffs. And I think that beating a team like St. Charles East that’s pretty good is a big confidence boost not only for me but the team as well.

The Vikings are a second seed in the playoffs. What are the expectations for the team?

Peterson: It’s kind of just a blank slate for everyone. We just know that we have to play our game and control our side of the net, and things will go well for us if that happens.

You’ve also been without head coach Lauren Kosecki since she went out on maternity leave. What has that been like?

Peterson: I mean we all miss coach Kosecki, but we still have a great coaching staff, and I think they’ve done a great job keeping us all on track.

Any superstitions?

Peterson: I always put on my left sock before my right sock. I also always do a piece of gum whenever I play.