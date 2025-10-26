Public invited to meet new St. Charles police chief

New St. Charles Police Chief Daniel Likens outside the police station on Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025 in St. Charles. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Residents have a chance to get to know their new St. Charles police chief this month.

The St. Charles Police Department will host an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, for the public to come say hello and meet Chief Daniel Likens.

Likens took over as the department’s top cop in September.

He’s had a long career in law enforcement across multiple communities in northern Illinois.

His first sworn position was as an ISP patrol trooper stationed in Elgin in 1997. He served on a special enforcement team focused on traffic crash reduction and enforcement in Kane and DeKalb counties from 2006 to 2009.

Likens was promoted to sergeant in 2006, master sergeant in 2009, lieutenant in 2015 and captain in 2021. In 2023, he became assistant deputy director of the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations.

Likens was born and raised in the western Chicago suburbs, where he now lives with his wife and their 7-year-old son. He earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Benedictine University in Lisle and an associate’s degree in criminal justice from the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.