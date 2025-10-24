South Elgin Police Department named 2026 STEP Grant recipient

The South Elgin Police Department was named the recipient of a Federal Fiscal Year 2026 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to support enhanced traffic safety enforcement efforts.

The grant is funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The STEP grant allows the police department to conduct additional enforcement operations. The operations will focus stopping behaviors contributing to crashes including speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, failure to yield, disobeying traffic signals and seat belt violations. The grant year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2026.

Enforcement campaigns such as “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” will be used during deadly driving periods to raise awareness and promote safe driving habits.