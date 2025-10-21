It’s just a drill: Police training planned Wednesday at Kaneland elementary school in Elburn

A police training exercise is planned for Wednesday evening at Kaneland Blackberry Creek Elementary School in Elburn. (Sandy Bressner)

If you see police at a Kaneland School District 302 elementary school Wednesday evening, it’s not an emergency. It’s a training exercise with no students involved, authorities said.

Authorities announced the training ahead of time to parents and members of the public, according to a news release from the Kaneland School District 302 administration.

The Elburn Police Department, Elburn Fire Department and Kane County Sheriff’s Office will stage the training from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, at Kaneland Blackberry Creek Elementary School, 122 S. Anderson Road, Elburn.

“Please note that this is a training exercise, and there is no actual emergency,” according to the public service announcement. “We want to reassure you that the drill will be conducted safely and under the supervision of trained professionals. No students will be present during the drill.”

District officials said they wanted to give parents and members of the public a heads up due to a desire to remain transparent.

“We understand the importance of transparency and open communication, and we are dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to all members of our school community.”