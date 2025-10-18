Suspect taken into custody by Aurora police after multiple gunshots reported

A suspect in Aurora was taken into custody Wednesday following an overnight aggravated discharge incident with reports of multiple gunshots.

The Aurora Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert reporting multiple gunshots in Aurora around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Police said at the time the investigation remains ongoing and the police said they will provide updates as they become available, according to a release by the Aurora Police Department.

“Responding officers located a vehicle and nearby home that had been struck by gunfire,” the police say in the release. “Fortunately, no one was hit, and no injuries have been reported.”

Police say they located a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. They say several individuals fled from the vehicle, while one suspect remained barricaded inside the residence, according to the release.

Negotiators and tactical officers were sent to the scene to “bring the situation to a safe resolution.” Residents were asked to avoid the area until the officers concluded the matter, according to the release.

Following taking a suspect into custody, the police said the area was safe for residents to return and normal traffic resumed in the area, according to the release.