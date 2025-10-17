South Elgin man sentenced to 15 years for possession of child sexual abuse images

A 25-year-old South Elgin man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of images depicting child sexual abuse, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Victor D. Perez pleaded guilty Oct. 9, with Kane County Circuit Judge David Kliment accepting the plea and sentencing agreement, the release stated.

Authorities said in the release that the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit investigators executed a search warrant at Perez’s residence on May 16, 2024, and found that Perez was in possession of a phone that contained a large amount of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities said they later confirmed that Perez had disseminated child sex abuse material to another user on Snapchat. In accordance with Illinois law, Perez is eligible for day-for-day sentencing, the release stated.

And Perez will receive credit for 609 days he served in Kane County jail, the release stated.

“Every time the offense of child pornography is committed, a child is harmed,” Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Rodgers stated in the release.

Rodgers thanked the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, “who continue to ensure that these offenders are exposed and held accountable for their crimes,” and also Assistant State’s Attorney Hillary Sadler for her work on the case, “which included ensuring this defendant remained in custody during the pendency of the case.”

Possession of child sexual images, the charge to which Perez pleaded, is a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Perez had been indicted on 48 felony counts, including 31 Class X charges – 15 of them of reproducing child sexual abuse of a victim under age 13, court records show. The remaining charges were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.