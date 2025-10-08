Carpentersville man shot by police in August charged with armed violence, assault in connection

Deshawn Jones, 32, of Carpentersville, was charged with four Class X felony counts of armed violence, two Class 4 felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault using a firearm against a peace officer and obstructing a police officer in connection to an Aug. 28, 2025, incident where police shot him after he armed himself with a gun and refused to comply with orders, authorities alleged. Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser announced the charges Oct. 8, 2025. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

A Carpentersville man who was shot by police in August after authorities said he called 911 seeking help, then armed himself with a gun and threatened officers, has been charged with armed violence and assaulting a police officer, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced Wednesday.

Deshawn Jones, 32, was charged with four Class X felony counts of armed violence, two Class 4 felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault using a firearm against a peace officer, and obstructing a police officer, authorities said.

Mosser alleged the Aug. 28 police shooting remains under the investigation of an outside agency, as required under Illinois law when police are involved in a shooting. Her office is expected to review the report after the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force completes the investigation.

Prosecutors allege that on Aug. 28, Jones called 911 three times seeking help, and when police arrived at his home, they called paramedics to assist him. He and another adult were the only ones home at the time of the call, according to the release.

While in Jones’ home, police said they found a weapon near a substance they believe was cocaine. After refusing treatment from paramedics, Jones went into his bedroom, and police followed, ordering him to come out of the room. But Jones ignored their commands, authorities allege, arming himself with a black revolver taken from a bedroom closet.

Carpentersville police feared for their safety, Moser alleged in the news release, and shot Jones while police retreated from the bedroom. He was struck multiple times and injured. Police said he eventually surrendered and was hospitalized until this week, according to the release.

During a further search of Jones’ home, police said they found an AK-47, according to the release.

Jones was discharged from the hospital on Oct. 6 and taken into custody at Kane County Jail, where he’s expected to remain pending trial. A Kane County judge denied Jones’ release at the request of Moser’s office.

His next court date is at 9 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Kane County Judicial Center.