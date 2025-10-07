Home declared uninhabitable, pet dies in fire in Aurora

Pictured, a fire engine with the Aurora Fire Department. (Provided By The City of Aurora)

A home in Aurora was declared uninhabitable following a fire that consumed the front porch before spreading into the first and second floors.

The Aurora Fire Department responded at 11:09 a.m. on Oct. 5 to the 400 block of North Avenue in Aurora. The fire crew arrived to see the house engulfed in flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure, according to a release by the Aurora Fire Department.

One resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to evacuate safely after discovering the porch in flames. One cat is missing and another was found dead following a search of the residence by the fire crew, according to the release.

The fire burned through live power lines in the front yard, creating a safety hazard and damaging one of the fire hoses, according to he release.

The fire was brought under control in around 25 minutes, with no injuries to any crew members, according to the release.

“This was a fast-moving fire that threatened not only the home itself, but the neighboring properties,” Fire Chief David McCabe said. “Our firefighters did an outstanding job getting the fire under control quickly and safely, despite the high winds and hazards they faced.”

After the home was declared uninhabitable, Victim Services responded to assist the displaced resident. The Red Cross was also contacted to provide additional support, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.