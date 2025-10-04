Project Daffodil returns to St. Charles Oct. 18

Organizers and volunteers of Project Daffodil celebrated 5 years and 25,000 blooms in Mount St. Mary Park on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in St. Charles. Since October 2000, volunteers have gathered each October to plant over 25,000 daffodil bulbs and hundreds of Virginia Blue Bells at Mount St. Mary Park. (Sandy Bressner)

The annual St. Charles community planting event Project Daffodil will return to Mount St. Mary Park on Oct. 18.

For the past five years, more than 25,000 daffodils and over 600 Virginia bluebell bulbs have been planted throughout the park. As the snow melts each spring, the bulbs bloom.

“Project Daffodil volunteers had a great time and I’m sure that every single one of them visited the site multiple times this spring to see and capture the display they created,” River Corridor President John Rabchuk said in a news release. “This planting area in Mount St. Mary Park has become a tremendous springtime destination for all of St. Charles and visitors to enjoy.”

Planting will begin at 9 a.m. along the western edge of Mount St. Mary Park. The work usually takes one to two hours.

Planting tools will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to wear gloves and hard toed shoes or boots, and bring any tools they are familiar with using.

Project Daffodil was conceptualized during the pandemic and started in 2020 by the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles. During the first event, 125 volunteers planted over 5,000 daffodil bulbs around the Mr. Eggward sculpture in the park.

Another 5,000 daffodil bulbs and 150 Virginia bluebells were planted annually since 2020, bringing the total number of daffodils planted in the park to 30,000 after this year’s event.

Both the daffodils and bluebells multiply by themselves over the years, further expanding the spring display of blossoms.

Volunteers are encouraged to register in advance of the planting day, and children are welcome to join the planting effort.

Online registration and detailed planting responsibilities and requirements can be found at projectdaffodilstc.com.

The events are sponsored by Heinz Brothers Greenhouse Garden Center and the St. Charles Park District, and supported by local volunteers from organizations like the Kiwanis, the Pottawatomie Garden Club and neighborhood groups.

Sponsorship inquiries can be made to projectdaffodilstc@gmail.com. For more information on the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles, visit stcrivercorridor.org.