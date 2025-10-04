Aurora man pleads guilty to ‘brutal’ stabbing attack, sentenced to 25 years

An Aurora man pleaded guilty to armed violence in a 2023 violent stabbing attack and was sentenced in turn to 25 years in prison, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland said in court that Duka M. Smith, 49, and the victim were in an apartment on Nov. 12, 2023, when they had a disagreement, the release stated.

“Violence is never the solution to any dispute,” Orland stated in the release. “In this case, the defendant carried out a brutal and sustained attack, following the victim outside and continuing to stab him. The court’s sentence rightly reflects the gravity of his crimes and ensures he is held accountable. I commend the victim for his courage and perseverance.”

Their disagreement turned physical, and Smith began stabbing the victim with a knife. The victim left the apartment, but Smith followed him into the parking lot, the release stated.

While the victim was down on the ground, Smith continued to stab him in the face, head, abdomen and chest. Video surveillance recorded the attack, the release stated.

Smith stopped and the victim was able to stumble away to another location, where he was found, injured and bleeding. As of Duka’s sentencing, the victim has recovered, the release stated.

In accordance with Illinois law, Smith is eligible for day-for-day sentencing – when a sentence is reduced for every day of good behavior – and will receive credit for 588 days served in the Kane County jail.

Orland also thanked Victim Advocate Sheila Gray for her support and Aurora police and Detective Christopher Cox for their response and thorough investigation which led to Duka’s sentencing.