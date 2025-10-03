Aurora Regional Fire Museum’s annual Community Hero Day returns Oct. 4

The Aurora Regional Fire Museum will host its eighth annual Community Hero Day to celebrate the community’s heroes. (Photo submitted)

The Aurora Regional Fire Museum will host its eighth annual Community Hero Day to celebrate the community’s heroes.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at the museum, 53 N. Broadway St.

The event features fire truck rides, a touch-a-truck event, hands-only CPR classes, face painting, safety information booths, live music, museum access, and an Aurora Central Fire Station tour. Food will be provided by Strawberries BBQ.

The Northern Illinois Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board also will hold a live fire demonstration at 1 p.m. Attendees can learn about how quickly fires spread and fire sprinklers importance.

“This event continues growing year after year and is one of the largest of its kind in the area,” Aurora Regional Fire Museum executive director Brian Failing said in a news release. “What started as a way to celebrate our community heroes has evolved into an annual tradition that brings together our community in support of public safety.”

The Aurora Regional Fire Museum preserves the fire services legacy by showcasing regional collections and exhibits and teaching fire safety and prevention.

For information, call 630-256-4140.