Montgomery man gets 16 years for Dunkin’ drive-thru carjacking

A Montgomery man was sentenced this week to 16 years in prison for a 2024 carjacking in the drive-thru of an Aurora Dunkin’.

Ivan Martinez, 23, pleaded guilty to the Sept. 1, 2024, aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X felony. In exchange, Judge Julia Yetter sentenced him to 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He must serve at least 50% of his sentence. He’s also required to serve 18 months of court supervision when released. Martinez gets credit for 396 days he’s spent in the Kane County jail since his arrest.

“This defendant committed a calculated act of violence against an unsuspecting, innocent person simply trying to get her morning coffee. His actions put others in danger and took away their sense of safety,” Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland said in the release.

Martinez originally was charged with six counts of felony vehicular hijacking, including four Class X aggravated hijacking with a firearm, according to Kane County court records.

Prosecutors said in court that the victim, a woman, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro in the Dunkin’ drive-thru at 2933 Kirk Road in Aurora when Martinez approached the car. He pointed what a witness told police they thought was a gun at the victim, ordering her to exit the vehicle.

The woman sped away, jumping the curb, but Martinez clung to the car. She eventually stopped, gathered her belongings and got out. Martinez then got in the car and drove away, Orland said.

A witness who was in a vehicle behind the victim’s in the drive-thru told police he believed Martinez had a gun. The crime was captured on the witness’ dashboard camera, according to the release.

Chicago police stopped Martinez in the stolen vehicle about an hour and 20 minutes later. Officers didn’t find a gun, however.

At the time of the carjacking, Martinez was on parole for a 2022 felony conviction for delivering a controlled substance in Kendall County. He was also convicted in 2021 for aggravated use of a weapon in Kane County, according to the release.

“I commend the victim for her courage throughout this ordeal and thank Victim Advocate Holly Novak for her support,” Orland said in the release. “I also want to recognize the outstanding work of the Aurora Police Department, Detective Nicholas Boyle, the Chicago Police Department, and the witness whose actions and cooperation were critical for ensuring this dangerous offender was held accountable.”