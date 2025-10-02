Court case continues for Montgomery man, 85, accused of sexually assaulting minors

Kane County Circuit Judge John Barsanti said Nov. 5 is when officials will set a date for a plea or trial of an elderly man facing more than 100 charges of sexual violence against minors.

Michael G. Farris, 85, of Montgomery, came to court in person Wednesday, dressed in black and walking slowly while leaning on a cane.

Farris was charged with 106 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and 23 counts of criminal sexual assault of five minors, court records show.

Authorities have accused Farris of committing the acts on five victims between the ages of 13 and 17 from Jan. 20, 2008 to July 30, 2022, according to a joint news release from State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Montgomery police.

Farris is currently on electronic home monitoring, prohibited from contacting anyone under age 18, no internet access and that he check with probation before leaving home for doctor’s appointments.

Farris was allowed to sit down during the brief hearing, where his attorney, Seth McClure told Barsanti that he just received the last of discovery the day before.

Discovery is a process where both sides exchange information and evidence relevant to the case.

McClure asked for 30 days to complete his review.

“That’s fine with the state,” Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Wilkinson said.

In setting a date to allow for the 30 days McClure requested, Barsanti said it would be for the completion of discovery – but also as a final date to determine if the case proceeds to a plea or to trial.