St. Charles construction company acquired by married couple, rebranded

Quinn Design-Build Inc. owners Nancy Quinn, vice president, and Ryan Quinn, president, pose with the company’s new sign outside QDBI’s St. Charles offices. (Photo provided by Richard Lyddon/Apple Photos Clean Up)

A St. Charles construction company has rebranded after more than 30 years of operating across the Fox Valley.

Quinn Design-Build Inc., formerly known as Schramm Construction Corporation, announced the full rebrand this month in a news release.

“This launch is about more than a new name – it’s about evolving to meet today’s construction needs with a collaborative, design-build approach,“ company president Ryan Quinn said in a news release. ”QDBI reflects our vision for the future of building in our community."

Husband-and-wife team Ryan Quinn and Nancy Quinn acquired Schramm Construction to preserve its legacy and focus on the company’s future, the release states.

Ryan Quinn previously served as Schramm’s Director of Project Management, while Nancy Quinn brings more than 20 years of specialized construction accounting expertise to her position as Vice President of QDBI.

“The QDBI brand represents fresh energy and focus,” Nancy Quinn said in the release. “Our goal is to simplify the construction process for clients while maintaining the high standards of quality and service they expect.”

As part of the rebrand, QDBI is unveiling a new logo, signage, website and mission statement.

The company’s portfolio includes industrial facilities and manufacturing operations to retail spaces. QDBI will remain in the Fox Valley region, prioritizing partnerships with local subcontractors, architects, and engineers, and giving back to the community that has supported its growth for more than three decades, according to the release.