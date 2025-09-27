Pregis packaging company expands in Elgin, offers more than 500 jobs

Pregis celebrates the opening of its new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 19, 2025, in Elgin. (From left) Plant manager Rob Brown, Councilwoman Rose Martinez, senior government affairs associate Morgan Evans, Illinois State Sen. Cristina Castro, Pregis Chairman and CEO Kevin Baudhuin, President of Mailing Solutions for Pregis Ryan Wolcott, and vice president of operations for mailing solutions Daniel Leidig. (Photo provided by Christine Weztler)

Global packaging company Pregis recently opened a new 477,000-square-foot paper converting center in Elgin, bringing with it more than 500 manufacturing jobs, according to a news release.

Officials hosted a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 19 at the facility that can produce more than 1 billion curbside recyclable paper packaging solutions annually.

The event was attended by local and Chicago area Pregis employees, elected officials and other community leaders.

“We are excited about driving forward sustainable initiatives and becoming a part of the Elgin community,” Ryan Wolcott, president of Pregis’ mailing solutions, said in a news release. “This expanded operation represents our commitment to operational excellence and environmental stewardship while creating significant employment opportunities.”

The zero-waste production complex, powered by renewable energy, will host multiple production lines, according to the release.

The facility is expected to divert an estimated 33,000 tons of waste from landfills as brands transition from plastic alternatives. The Elgin site will serve as the company’s primary Midwest facility for curbside recyclable paper mailer production.

The Elgin facility joins four other Pregis mailing facilities nationwide in Arlington, Texas; McDonough, Georgia; Bethel, Pennsylvania; and Reno, Nevada, according to the release.