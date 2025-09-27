Dispose, shred unwanted documents during Elburn event, food drive

Shaw Local 2024 file photo – State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, and state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, will hold a shred event for constituents to safely dispose of old documents. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

People looking for an option to shred unwanted, sensitive or old documents are invited to an Elburn event Oct. 4.

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, and state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, will hold a shred event for constituents to safely dispose of old documents.

The free event runs 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Town and Country Public Library, 320 E. North St., Elburn.

“As people are gathering their sensitive documents for free, safe and secure destruction, I hope they will look through their kitchen pantry and grab a few nonperishable items to donate,” DeWitte said in a news release. “It’s a pleasure to offer this free service for the shared constituencies we serve and to help replenish supplies at a local food pantry.”

Participants can dispose of documents including bank records and receipts. Staples, paper clips and paper folders do not need to be removed. But plastic file folders, old floppy discs and large binder clips must be removed. Electronics will not be accepted.

The Elburn Countryside Food Pantry also will accept non-perishable food donations. Attendees must follow traffic signs and remain in their vehicles. Shred truck workers will remove items from residents vehicles. Parking is available for participants who want to view the shredding.

For information, call 847-214-8245 or email amccarthy@sgop.ilga.gov.