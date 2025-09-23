Aurora resident suffers minor injury in house fire

FILE - The Aurora Fire Department on scene of a fire. (Photo Provided By The Aurora Fire Department)

An Aurora resident sustained a minor injury in a house fire that ignited in a three-season room on Sept. 18.

The fire department responded at 12:17 p.m. to the scene on Ashland Court to find smoke billowing from the rear of a 1½-story house. Hose lines were deployed to extinguish the fire before it spread to further areas of the house, according to a release by the Aurora Fire Department.

An adult sustained a minor wrist injury and was assessed by medics on scene. A search of the residence found no other occupants. The home was deemed habitable, but residents chose to stay with family members, according to the release.

“Our crews acted quickly to stop the fire from spreading into the home,” Aurora Fire Chief David McCabe said. “This is a good reminder of how early detection and fast response can make a significant difference in preventing further damage.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.