Geneva to close downtown streets for homecoming parade

Shaw Local file photo º Geneva High School students Spencer Pearson and Sophie Peruba are the junior class’ Valiant Vikes on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 during the school’s annual homecoming parade. (Sandy Bressner)

Officials will close several downtown Geneva streets from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26 for the Geneva High School Homecoming Parade, according to a news release.

Streets to be closed are:

• State Street/Route 38 between Third and Ninth streets

• Geneva High School/Stevens Street east to Anderson Boulevard

• Anderson Boulevard south to State Street

• State Street east to Third Street

• Third Street north to Hamilton Street

A marked detour route will guide eastbound motorists on State Street to turn south on Ninth Street, east on James Street, north on Third Street, and then back east on State Street, according to the release.

Westbound traffic should follow the same route in reverse.

As students march back to school, traffic also will be impacted on Third Street from State to Stevens streets, and Stevens from Third to McKinley Avenue.

Police officers will provide traffic control, but motorists are urged to use caution due to the large crowd anticipated to attend the parade.