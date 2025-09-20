Batavia transplant honored for creating local business podcast

Richard Clark has been named the Batavia Chamber of Commerce's 2025 Donna Dallesasse Award winner for a podcast he started highlighting local businesses. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce recently named “Area Code: Batavia” podcast host and Area Code Audio director and founder Richard Clark recipient of the 2025 Donna Dallesasse Award.

The award is presented annually to a chamber member who displayed outstanding commitment and dedication to the chamber’s mission, vision and values.

The Donna Dallesasse Award will be presented to Clark at Chamber Cheers, an awards event at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at Water Street Studios, 106 S. Water St., Batavia.

“We are thrilled to recognize Richard Clark as this year’s Donna Dallesasse Award recipient. Richard embodies the Chamber’s mission with his energy, creativity, and commitment to highlighting our business community,” Batavia Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Margaret Perreault said in a news release. “Through Area Code: Batavia, he has given countless Chamber members a voice and a stage, while also creating a sense of connection and pride for our entire town. Richard’s passion for Batavia is contagious, and we are so fortunate to have him as both a member and an ambassador for the Chamber.”

Clark serves as a chamber ambassador and attends chamber events to show support, connect and build relationships.

He launched the “Area Code: Batavia” podcast in February 2024, according to a news release. The podcast has produced 43 episodes for more than 5,000 listeners and 350 subscribers. “Area Code: Batavia” highlights local businesses and provides them with a marketing platform.

“I’m a Batavia transplant who was looking for ways to feel a sense of belonging and investment in Batavia,” Clark said in a news release. “Two years later, I found that and so much more because of the way this town has embraced Area Code: Batavia. I’m honored to receive the Donna Dallesasse Award and encouraged by the many ways our town and the Batavia Chamber continue to embrace and encourage those of us who are looking to build a sense of connection among fellow Batavians.”

The Oct. 2 event will celebrate Georgene Kauth O’Dwyer Ambassador of the Year honoree Dave Purdy. The chamber also will present the Membership Milestone Awards to the city of Batavia, Batavia Public School District 101, Shaw Media, Kon Printing, the Daily Herald, and Kathy Barkei Team Fox Valley Real Estate.

Tickets cost $50 and include appetizers, a cash bar and live music from The Old Fashioneds. Attendees are encouraged to wear casual attire. Sponsorships also are still available.

Registration is required. To register, call 630-879-7134 or visit bataviachamber.org/events.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce is a business-centered organization which sponsors or is involved with several Batavia events annually.

For information, email patti@bataviachamber.org or call 630-879-7134, ext. 3.