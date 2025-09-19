Geneva seeks volunteers sought for Fox River cleanup Saturday

Volunteers take part in cleaning up along the Fox River on Saturday, Sept. 21,2024 in St. Charles. This year's Fox River Clean Up Day this year is in Geneva from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

The Geneva Natural Resources Committee is seeking volunteers for its annual Fox River Clean Up Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20, officials announced in a news release.

Participants willing to get muddy and wet in the Fox River will meet at the Fabyan Forest Preserve parking lot, accessible from Route 25 just south of the Fabyan Windmill.

Volunteers who prefer to stay dry on land can join a second group at Island Park, 2 E. State St., on the spillway near the playground, according to the release.

The committee has maps detailing work locations and nearby parking options.

Volunteers should wear old clothes, gloves and boots to help remove debris from the park and river. Garbage bags, water, snacks, washing stations and canoes will be provided, according to the release.

To RSVP or for more information, email Natural Resources Committee member Kelvin Limbrick at limbrick.kelvin@gmail.com.