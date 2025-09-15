1 dead following house fire in North Aurora

A male resident of North Aurora died from injuries sustained in a house fire early on the morning of Monday, Sept. 15.

Around 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 15, the North Aurora Fire Department responded to the 20 block of North Adams Street in North Aurora to find a detached garage and house fully engulfed in flames, according to a release by the North Aurora Police Department.

After the fire was suppressed, members of the fire department located a male victim who had succumbed to his injuries inside the house, according to the release.

The North Aurora Police Department assisted on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the release.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the North Aurora Fire Department 630-897-9698 or the North Aurora Police Department 630-897-8705.