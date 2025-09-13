Pedestrian bridge opens in Sugar Grove

Sue Stillwell (left), president of the Village of Sugar Grove, speaks during a ribbon cutting for the Bridge at Belle Vue Park on Sept. 5, 2025, in Sugar Grove. (Chris Walker)

This fall and seasons ahead, Sugar Grove residents within the Windsor Pointe subdivision can safely access the Virgil L. Gilman Trail from the Bridge at Belle Vue Park.

A ribbon cutting was held for The Bridge at Belle Vue Park on Sept. 5 and followed by a community bike ride to Waubonsee Community College and back.

“I’m so glad everyone could come out today,” Sugar Grove Village President Sue Stillwell said. “This bridge has been in the works since 2009 and we have many people here that have worked on it in some capacity along the path in getting here today. I’m hoping that this bridge can be a symbol for our community of coming together and doing things for health and wellness, and positive things for Sugar Grove going forward.”

A crowd poses at a ribbon cutting for the Bridge at Belle Vue Park on Sept. 5, 2025, in Sugar Grove. (Chris Walker)

Scott Nadeau, executive director for the Sugar Grove Park District, served as master of ceremonies for the event. His predecessors were also in attendance.

“It was wonderful to have gathered so many of those people who had been instrumental in initiating this bridge project many years ago along with the newer members serving current roles with our several governmental agencies,” Sugar Grove Park District Board Commissioner Dawn Eby said. “To have three generations of park district executive directors, Greg Repede, Karen Pritchard and Scott Nadeau all in attendance made the event even more special.”

Repede was a member of the Village of Sugar Grove’s Advisory Committee for the project along with Sean Michels, Dave Burroughs, Mary Ochsenschlager and Brent Eichelberger.

The Village of Sugar Grove’s 2009 Bike Plan Committee was created and led by Mary Heineman, a former Village of Sugar Grove trustee and planning commission member who created the committee. Other committee members included John Clayton, Tim Betustak, Mike Ferencak, Ed Sweeney, Justin VanVooren, Rich Young and Geoff Payton.

“It was great to see the efforts of all the people involved in this project finally come to fruition,” Betustak said. “This collaboration is a great benefit for the many users of the trail system and connecting communities.”

Tony Speciale, who is now serving as a Sugar Grove village trustee, took on the grant application and management of the conceptual design process while previously working as the director of public works for the Village. He also coordinated with the partner agencies at that time.

Michels, who served as village president from 1999 to 2021 and is now a trustee, recruited partnerships from the Township of Sugar Grove, The Forest Preserve District of Kane County and the Sugar Grove Park District.

Michels was inspired to act after hearing the tragic news of 12-year-old William Pierce losing his life after being hit by a car while trying to cut across Galena in 1998.

“That was the driving force behind the bridge,” Michels explained to those in attendance. “To get kids in particular off of Bliss Road that were riding from Windsor Pointe to the Virgin L. Gilman trail.”

Michels led a moment of silence to honor Pierce’s memory.

“We are so happy to have this bridge as we have really enjoyed riding our bikes the last few years from Waterford townhomes,” said Ellen Violet Svehla, a Sugar Grove resident for 15 years. “However, accessing the trail was a huge safety issue for us as we had to cross Bliss, and there was not a safe area to cross. We even almost got killed one time coming back from the ride. So we are absolutely thrilled to have this safe access point to now enjoy this wonderful trail.”