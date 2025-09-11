St. Charles Main Street to close for North High School parade Friday

St. Charles North cheerleaders walk on Route 64 on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 during the school’s annual homecoming parade in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

St. Charles motorists should avoid Main Street (Route 64) midday Friday during the North High School Homecoming Parade.

The parade will be held on Main Street from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, during which police will implement a detour route.

Main Street will be closed to traffic between Seventh Street and Fifth Avenue. No parking will be available on the route during the parade.

Traffic on Main Street will be redirected north to Red Gate Bridge or south to Illinois Street via Seventh Street, Route 25 and Route 31.

St. Charles Police and Emergency Management personnel will guide traffic. Motorists are advised to expect delays and be watchful when traveling throughout the city.