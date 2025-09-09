Shaw Local

Sugar Grove library to hold Ground Zero recovery effort presentation Sept. 11

The Sugar Grove Public Library opened in 2009. (Marcelle Bright)

By Kate Santillan

Teens and adults can learn about the Ground Zero recovery effort during a presentation at the Sugar Grove Public Library led by Mike Fagel.

The presentation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11 at the library, 10 S. Municipal Drive.

Fagel will discuss the recovery efforts strategic and human cost. The presentation includes photos, operational place, artifacts, and health-cases. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit calendar.sgpl.org/event/remembering-sept-11.

For information, visit sgpl.org.

