Sugar Grove library to hold Ground Zero recovery effort presentation Sept. 11

Teens and adults can learn about the Ground Zero recovery effort during a presentation at the Sugar Grove Public Library led by Mike Fagel.

The presentation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11 at the library, 10 S. Municipal Drive.

Fagel will discuss the recovery efforts strategic and human cost. The presentation includes photos, operational place, artifacts, and health-cases. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit calendar.sgpl.org/event/remembering-sept-11.