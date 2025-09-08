St. Charles church’s annual ‘Car Boot and Bake Sale’ returns Sept. 13

St. Charles Episcopal Church will host its annual “Car Boot and Bake Sale” to raise money for church ministries on Sept. 13, 2025. (Photo provided)

St. Charles Episcopal Church will host its annual “Car Boot and Bake Sale” fundraiser on Sept. 13.

Guests are invited to rummage through trunks of cars and shop for homemade sweets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church parking lot at 994 N. Fifth Ave. (Route 25).

The boot sale will feature houseware, clothing, antiques, books, toys and more, with one-man-band Paul Jazz performing during the event.

Grand Slam Enterprises BBQ will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit church ministries, including building improvements and feeding ministries like the free spaghetti dinners and Hesed House breakfasts and lunches.

For information, visit the church website at stcharlesepiscopal.org or their Facebook page.