Where to mark 9/11 anniversary in Kane County, starting Saturday

A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 at the Fire Department Memorial Monument in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

There are several ways and places in which the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be marked in the Kane County area for this year’s 24th anniversary, to honor those who lost their lives and other heroes. Community members are invited to the remembrance ceremonies:

St. Charles Fire Department remembrance ceremony will be at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at the Fire Department Memorial Monument, outside at 2 E. Main St. Includes posting the Fire Department Memorial Flag, a memorial wreath and a moment of silence.

City of Elgin Patriot Day remembrance ceremony, 9 a.m. Sept. 6 on the westside steps of City Hall, 150 Dexter Court.

True Patriots Care 9/11 Memorial Healing Flags displays of hundreds of flags honor first responders who died on 9/11. Displays will be up from Sept. 9-14 at Carpentersville Fire Department Station 1, 213 Spring St., and at Grafelman Park, 112 N. 5th St. in West Dundee. Another display will be put up at the Elmhurst Fire Station 2.

Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District ceremony at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at Station 3, 1600 Reinking Road, Hampshire.

Warrenville Fire Protection District ceremony at 8 a.m. Sept. 11 at the station at 3S472 Batavia Road.

Aurora Fire Department memorial ceremony, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Central Fire Station, 75 N. Broadway St.

The Aurora Regional Fire Museum’s exhibit, hosting “America United: The Days After 9/11,” runs through Sept. 13 at 35 N. Broadway St., Aurora. Created by the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn, the exhibit explores the national response to 9/11. Info at 630-256-4140 or auroraregionalfiremuseum.org.

St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church - Gilberts, at 18N377 Galligan Road, Dundee Township, will host a service in remembrance of 9/11 and to honor local first responders, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, with a dessert reception to follow.

