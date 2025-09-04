Batavia food pantry seeks volunteers to help with move

The Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet will open in a new permanent location on Oct. 1, and is seeking volunteers to help with the move.

Interfaith Food Pantry Executive Director Eileen Pasero said the pantry’s new home at 916 First St. on the west side will provide the organization with more space for pantry items and clothing, and better accessibility for those it serves.

“We’re super grateful for the community’s support and we’re looking forward to getting into our permanent location,” Pasero said.

Renovations in the new space are nearly complete. Staff will begin moving goods from the pantry’s current east side location at 431 N. Raddant Road on the weekend of Sept. 26 through Sept. 30.

Volunteers can sign up for specific times and jobs here. For more information, visit the food pantry website at bataviafoodpantry.org.