Geneva to close streets for annual Fox Valley Marathon

Derek Babson crosses the finish line at the Fox Valley Marathon on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Babson was the first male finisher in the half marathon portion of the race. This year's marathon is Sunday, Sept. 21, starting in St. Charles. (Dominic Di Palermo)

Geneva will close several downtown streets early Sunday, Sept. 21 to accommodate the annual Fox Valley Marathon, officials announced in a news release.

The marathon begins in St. Charles at 7 a.m. and heads south into Geneva, Batavia and North Aurora, finishing across the Fox River.

Downtown streets and main arterial roads to be closed from 7 to 9 a.m. are:

Illinois Route 31 from Roosevelt Street in St. Charles to Fabyan Parkway

Stevens Street from Route 31 to Fifth Street

Ford Street from Route 31 to Fifth Street

North Fifth Street from Stevens to Peyton streets

Peyton Street from Fifth Street to Route 31

State Street/Route 38 from State Route 25 to Seventh Street

James Street from Route 31 to Fifth Street

South Fifth Street from James to Campbell streets

Campbell Street from Fifth to Third streets

Third Street Campbell to Fulton streets

Fulton Street Third Street to Route 31

Detours will be as follows:

Eastbound traffic on Route 38 will detour south on Seventh Street, east on Franklin Street, south on Third Street to south on Route 31, east on Fabyan Parkway and north on Route 25, the release stated.

Westbound traffic on Route 38 will follow the same route in reverse.

Southbound traffic on Route 31 will detour west on Roosevelt Street, south on Third Street in St. Charles/Anderson Boulevard in Geneva, east on State Street, south on Seventh Street, east on Franklin Street, south on Third Street to south on Route 31.

Northbound traffic will use the same route in reverse, according to the release.

Drivers and trucks seeking to avoid the road closures should use Route 25, Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road, and avoid downtown if possible.

Marathon officials and police will provide traffic control during the morning.

Officials will assist motorists to and from their residences if they live within the designated race course, the release stated.

More information about the race is available online at fv26.com.