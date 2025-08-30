‘Where help is offered without judgement:’ Between Friends of Sugar Grove opens at new location

Pantry volunteers Liam Cannon, Patty Crichton, Pat Heine and Alice Osterman pose with the ribbon cutting plaque on Aug. 5, 2025, in Sugar Grove (Chris Walker)

A Sugar Grove food pantry opened this month at its new location, a chance for volunteers to continue their mission of serving area families in need.

Between Friends Food Pantry of Sugar Grove had a ribbon cutting at its new location, 143 Main St., on Aug. 5.

Prior to finding a new home, the pantry for nearly 16 years called Engineering Enterprises, Inc., 52 Wheeler Road, home.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the generosity of EEI opening its doors for us,” food pantry executive director Shari Frieders said. “Now we’re centrally located. Conley Outreach is right here. The Clothing Exchange is in the back of the community building. It’s the perfect space for us.”

Richard Williams, board president for Between Friends, provided opening remarks during the ceremony.

“This is where help is offered without judgment and where friendship is a thread that ties us together,” he said. “What we’re celebrating today is more than a new location. We’re celebrating what it stands for: hope, dignity and connection. Behind every stocked shelf, every donated can or dollar is a story of generosity, and behind every family we serve is the reason we’re here today.”

A crowd gathered before the ribbon cutting at the Between Friends Food Pantry of Sugar Grove on Aug. 5, 2025. (Chris Walker)

One of the reasons why Between Friends found a new home in a renovated garage behind the Sugar Grove Township Community Building can be traced to a race.

Sugar Grove Township Supervisor Tom Rowe ran in the Montgomery River Run in fall 2023 along with EEI, Inc. President Pete Wallers. Before the race started, Wallers asked Rowe about potential township facilities that could accommodate the growing needs of the food pantry.

“We talked about the community building and our (township) building, and we got the old garage, but it’ll need some work,” Rowe said. “And lo and behold, this is what happened. By the way, halfway through that race, I pulled the hammy (hamstring). I ended up having to walk the rest of the way, but at least we got the food pantry.”

Dedicated to supporting neighbors in need throughout the Kaneland area and Big Rock Township, Between Friends Food Pantry is a community-driven nonprofit that offers grocery assistance, household supplies and personal care items in a safe and welcoming space.

The pantry also offers school supplies to ensure children head into the school year confident and prepared. Pantry volunteers also do home deliveries for qualifying senior residents with health issues who can’t drive. And when the holidays arrive, Between Friends brings hope, warmth and comfort to families with special holiday meals.

Dave Burroughs, Denise Migliorini, Pete Wallers, Rick Williams, Shari Frieders and Nicole Pryor at the Between Friends Food Pantry of Sugar Grove ribbon cutting on Aug. 5, 2025. (Chris Walker)

Distribution is every Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Registration can be done online at www.sugargrovefoodpantry.org or during the drive-thru on Thursdays.

Frieders said Between Friends can turn a $1 donation into $8 worth of groceries, so financial donations go a long way in serving those in need. Monetary donations are welcome online or via mail to 143 Main St., Sugar Grove. Food donations are welcome around town at Anytime Fitness, First National Bank, First Secure Bank, Greenacre Cleaners, Old Second Bank, Sugar Grove Animal Hospital and Village Hall.

“I’m so excited to be here with such a wonderful organization,” Sugar Grove village president Sue Stillwell said. “On behalf of the village, I’m willing to do anything. Just let us know whatever you need.”