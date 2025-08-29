St. Charles Hardware to close after 4 years in town

St. Charles Hardware, located at 3619 E. Main St., will close on Aug. 31, 2025, after four years of operation. (Photo provided by St. Charles Hardware)

St. Charles Hardware will permanently close its doors on Sunday.

General manager Dave Nestor said the reason for closing the store, 3619 E. Main St., was that “Simply not enough people bought stuff.”

St. Charles Hardware, a Do It Best retailer, operated for four years in the east side location.

Nestor said a new tenant for the storefront has not been identified. After Sunday, the store will be shut down and liquidated.

Nestor expressed appreciation for the community’s support. He said he was proud of the work the store did with local organizations and charities, including Anderson Humane, Toys for Tots and educational programs with Mid-Valley Special Education Cooperative.

“Thank you so much for everyone who did support us,” Nestor said. “We became part of the community... We made a lot of friends and we did a lot of good. It just didn’t work out all the way.”

Nestor said though St. Charles Hardware is going to be gone, he hopes St. Charles shoppers will continue to support local stores and show appreciation to those that offer top-notch levels of service.

“If you’re going to shop some place and support local, really demand the kind of service that we were able to give here,” Nestor said. “Show your appreciation for the businesses that help you out.”