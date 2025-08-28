Driver killed in Kane County crash identified as Campton Hills man

The Kane County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains of the driver killed in a rollover crash in St. Charles Township Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim on Aug. 28 as Francesco Sarnelli, 63, of Campton Hills.

At around 8 a.m. on Aug. 26, Sarnelli was driving a blue 2008 pickup truck traveling east on Silver Glen Road. The vehicle left the roadway at the curve on Old Homestead Road and rolled, according to the release.

Emergency personnel provided medical assistance to the single occupant, Sarnelli, who they found in critical condition and later was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Later that day at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, detectives notified the Kane County Coroner’s Office of the fatality crash and the victim was transported to the county morgue, the release said.

The Coroner’s Office performed an external examination and X-rays. Toxicology samples were collected and sent to a forensics lab for analysis, according to the release.

The preliminary cause of death is consistent with multiple traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle crash.

The Coroner’s Office is working with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in the ongoing investigation.

Witnesses said the driver lost control while taking a curve, causing the vehicle to roll.

The Kane County Drone Unit, Evidence Division, Emergency Management, South Elgin police and fire, Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue and Campton Hills police all assisted at the scene.

An online obituary said Sarnello was married with two children, two grandchildren and several siblings.